Tsitsipas eases into Hamburg last-eight

Stefanos Tsitsipas is through to the quarter-finals of the Hamburg European Open after getting past Pablo Cuevas on Thursday.

The second-seeded Greek defeated his Uruguayan opponent 7-5 6-4 to set up a last-eight clash with Dusan Lajovic.

Tsitsipas, who saved four break points at 4-4 and another at 5-5 in the first set, said in quotes on atptour.com: "I have a lot of respect for him (Cuevas).

"He is a very difficult opponent to face, particularly on this surface. He is a good friend and one of my idols growing up. It was a great match and I enjoyed it.

"There was a certain point in the match when I forgot I needed to win, as I was enjoying the game and the atmosphere, the crowd. I was playing with positive vibes and energy."

Serbia's Lajovic advanced with victory over Karen Khachanov, seeing off the eighth-seeded Russian 6-1 6-2 in 62 minutes.

Fabio Fognini was another seed (sixth) to exit as he was beaten in straight sets by Casper Ruud, 6-3 6-3.

Ruud will now face the first-round conqueror of top seed Daniil Medvedev, Ugo Humbert, who beat Jiri Vesely 6-4 6-3.