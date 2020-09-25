Rafael Nadal eyes French Open title No.13

Rafael Nadal will begin his bid for a record-extending 13th French Open title against Egor Gerasimov in the first round and, for once, it's no fait accompli the claycourt colossus will even make the final.

A shock loser to Diego Schwartzman at last week's Italian Open and with only three matches since February, Nadal enters the major he's made his own for the past 15 years suddenly unusually vulnerable.

The mighty Spaniard routinely arrives at Roland Garros in peak form having blazed a trail of destruction across the dirt courts of Europe.

But with COVID-19 forcing the French Open from May-June to a September 27 start, the meticulous Nadal's preparation has been thrown out of whack.

Being pitted in the same half as newly crowned US Open champion Dominic Thiem only further complicates things for the world No.2.

Nadal has kept Thiem at bay in the past two French Open finals but the Austrian arrives as the grand slam real deal following his breakthrough in New York and charge to the 2020 Australian Open final pre-coronavirus.

The 34-year-old Nadal behind Novak Djokovic is aiming to equal the absent Roger Federer's men's record of 20 grand slam titles.

The draw pitted top-ranked Djokovic against No.80 Mikael Ymer of Sweden in their first career meeting.

Djokovic is trying again for an 18th major title after falling short at Flushing Meadows in dramatic fashion.

The 33-year-old Serb was kicked out for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat when angrily swiping away a tennis ball during a match.

His only title at the French was in 2016 and he lost the final in 2012 and 2014 to Nadal and 2015 to Stan Wawrinka.

The draw was carried out electronically because there were no players present amid a strict coronavirus health and safety protocol.

Wawrinka, seeded 16th, faces another three-time major winner in Britain's Andy Murray, the runner-up in 2016.

Murray leads Wawrinka 12-8 overall but is still trying to get back to his best after having hip surgery last year.

Djokovic tuned up for this tournament with victory at the Italian Open, beating Schwartzman in the final for a record 36th Masters title.

Thiem, who defeated Alexander Zverev in five sets in the US Open final, takes on big-hitting Marin Cilic in their first meeting at Roland Garros.

Serena Williams opens her attempt for a record-equalling 24th women's major against Kristie Ahn.

The sixth-seeded Williams, who turns 39 on Saturday, slipped up in her bid to equal Margaret Court's record at the US Open, losing to Victoria Azarenka in the semi-finals.

Williams has won the French Open three times, the first in 2002 and the last in 2015.

Top seed Simona Halep, the 2018 champion and two-time runner-up, faces Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Halep is seeded first because Australia's world No.1 Ashleigh Barty opted out of defending her title.

US Open champion Naomi Osaka also pulled out of the tournament with an injured hamstring.

Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, seeded fourth, plays Russian Liudmila Samsonova; third-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine is up against Varvara Gracheva, and the 10th-seeded Azarenka faces Danka Kovinic.