Tsitsipas makes fast work of Evans in ATP

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed his first ATP Tour win of the season on clay, beating Dan Evans 6-3 6-1 inside an hour at the European Open.

Tsitsipas bounced back from a first-round loss at the Italian Open last week.

The Greek player faces qualifier Pablo Cuevas in the second round at Hamburg.

Roberto Bautista Agut, seeded fourth, came from a break down in the deciding set to beat Dominik Koepfer 6-3 3-6 6-3.

Bautista Agut's quarter-final opponent is Andrey Rublev, who beat Tommy Paul 6-1 3-6 6-2 in their second-round match.

Rublev only landed 39 per cent of his first serves in the deciding set, but the fifth-seeded Russian broke the American three times in a row.

Cristian Garin stayed on course for his third clay-court title of 2020 with a 6-2 7-6 (7-3) win over Yannick Hanfmann to set up a quarter-final with Kazakh player Alexander Bublik.