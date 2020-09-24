Aussie duo close in on French Open berths

AAP Tennis

Australian pair Aleksandar Vukic and Marc Polmans are each a win away from sealing a first-time spot in the French Open draw after advancing to the final round of qualifying in Paris.

Already guaranteed his biggest career pay day, 24-year-old Vukic beat Indian Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-4 7-6 (7-4) and next plays Jason Jung to clinch entry to the main draw of a grand slam for the first time.

The Sydneysider lost in the last round of Australian Open qualifying this year before world tennis was shut down by coronavirus.

He'd just cracked the world's top 200 and his showing in Paris will be a further boost to his ranking, win or lose his next match.

Polmans ground out a 5-7 6-4 6-3 comeback win over Italian Alessandro Giannessi to enhance his career-best season at the slams.

The 23-year-old notched his first main-draw win at a major with a stirring five-set victory over the seasoned Mikhail Kukushkin in Melbourne and, with a ranking on the cusp of the top 100, is closing in on direct entry status for his home slam in 2021.

His more immediate challenging is beating Brit Liam Broady to join Alex de Minaur, Jordan Thompson, John Millman, Alexei Popyrin and James Duckworth in the men's main draw in Paris.

But Max Purcell's Roland Garros campaign is over following a 6-4 6-1 second-round qualifying loss to Russian seventh seed Aslan Karatsev.

Astra Sharma and Arina Rodionova remain in the hunt for berths in the women's event after posting breakthrough first-round qualifying wins.

Sharma's 6-4 6-4 success against Frenchwoman Irina Ramialison was the 25-year-old's first victory at Roland Garros.

And Rodionova's 6-3 7-6 (7-1) defeat of Brit Samantha Murray Sharan was her first win in Paris in a decade.

It earned the 30-year-old a crack at former world No.2 and dual grand slam finalist Vera Zvonareva.

Sharma plays Yuki Naito and also needs to win two more matches to join Ajla Tomljanovic, Daria Gavrilova and Maddison Inglis in the women's main draw.

The French Open draw ceremony takes place on early Friday morning AEST.

