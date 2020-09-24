AAP Tennis

Ostapenko reaches quarters in Strasbourg

By AAP Newswire

Jelena Ostapenko - AAP

1 of 1

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenk has booked her spot in the quarter-finals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

The Latvian was leading third seed Kiki Bertens 2-6 6-4 4-2 having fought back from 4-2 down in the second set when the Dutchwoman retired.

Bertens will be one of the names to look out for in Paris but Ostapenko is likely to go under the radar despite having lifted the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen three years ago aged 20.

Ostapenko has had a tough couple of years but, now ranked 43, she remains confident she can return to the top of the game.

The 23-year-old, who is working with coach Thomas Hogstedt following the end of his short-term arrangement with Johanna Konta, said on wtatennis.com: "I always knew that I could be at that level.

"I'm getting slowly back there. I can get back to top five and win another slam, that's what I'm working for just now."

In the last eight, Ostapenko will face Japan's Nao Hibino, who beat Zarina Diyas 7-5 6-3, while Katerina Siniakova outsted seventh seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2 6-4.

