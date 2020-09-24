Hamburg Open doc defends Paire decision

The doctor of of the European Open in Hamburg says Benoit Paire was allowed to play the tournament because he's not contagious, despite testing positive for COVID-19.

Paire tested positive just ahead of the US Open in late August and underwent the mandatory quarantine period.

He then played in Rome before going to Hamburg where he tested positive twice and then negative ahead of Wednesday's first-round match against Norway's Casper Ruud, from which he retired in the second set, citing exhaustion.

He then announced the positive tests which led to confusion and prompted organisers to have Carrero hold a news conference and explain that the player had adhered to all coronavirus rules which was also confirmed by Hamburg health authorities who gave him the go-ahead to play.

Carrero said that it was not uncommon for those who had suffered from COVID-19 to test positive again but that they, including Paire, are not contagious.

"But that doesn't mean they are infectious. A positive test does not mean infectiousness, but only proven virus material," Carrero said.

"We know from other cases that there can always be this negative-positive-negative change. This is not unusual."

Paire was meanwhile going through an emotional roller-coaster, saying he tested negative before leaving the US, again in Rome, before the latest positive tests in Germany.

"I don't understand any more. I'm just tired, I just want to go home to my family," he said, also leaving it open whether he would play at his French Open home grand slam starting on Sunday in Paris.

Tournament organiser Sandra Reichel said that while there was no immediate danger for other players the situation was still difficult.

"I've already noticed that this is a psychological burden for many players," she said.

"Especially for the players who were in the USA and Rome, always without a spectator, always in this bubble. I think you have to put yourself in the players' shoes, it's not easy."