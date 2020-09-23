AAP Tennis

Monfils out, Bautista through in Hamburg

By AAP Newswire

Yannick Hanfmann - AAP

1 of 1

Third-seeded Gael Monfils has been eliminated in the first round of the Hamburg European Open, losing 6-4 6-3 to 103rd-ranked Yannick Hanfmann.

Hanfmann needed just 1 hour and 13 minutes to wrap up the win and the German will next face Cristian Garin, who swept past Kei Nishikori 6-0 6-3.

Fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista-Agut won 6-4 6-3 against Nikoloz Basilashvili to set up a second-round meeting with Dominik Koepfer.

Fabio Fognini built up momentum after a slow start to oust Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-6 6-1 7-5.

The sixth-seeded Italian will play either Casper Ruud or Benoit Paire in the second round.

Latest articles

National

States starting to shift on closed borders

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he’s pleased the states are starting to open their borders as coronavirus case numbers drop.

AAP Newswire
National

SA moves on borders to boost flights

Australia’s domestic airlines are planning more flights after South Australia’s decision to lift border restrictions with NSW from Thursday.

AAP Newswire
National

Aged care drives new Vic COVID-19 cases

All but four of Victoria’s 28 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday were linked to aged care, with a senior minister rebuking a facility for its conduct.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Djokovic, Nadal victorious on clay in Rome

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has begun his clay-court season with a convincing victory over wildcard Salvatore Caruso in the second round of the Rome Masters.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Nadal rusty in Rome; Djokovic still angry

Rafael Nadal’s bid for a 10th title in Rome is over after defeat to Diego Schwartzman while Novak Djokovic’s quest for another ATP Masters 1000 continued.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Quick US Open back-up helped me: Djokovic

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has won a record-breaking 36th Masters title in Rome after defeating Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 7-5 6-3.

AAP Newswire