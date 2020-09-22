Hewitt and Original 9 in Hall of Fame nod

5370537724001

Australian tennis star Lleyton Hewitt has joined the 'Original 9' group, whose efforts ultimately led to the creation of the Women's Tennis Association, in headlining the list of nominees for induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Hewitt, now 39 and captain of the country's Davis Cup team, in 2001 became at the age of 20 the youngest player ever to claim the world No.1 ranking. He also won the US Open (2001) and Wimbledon (2002) singles titles.