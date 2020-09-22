AAP Tennis

Djokovic wins his fifth Italian Open title

By AAP Newswire

Novak Djokovic - AAP

1 of 1

Fifteen days after he was defaulted from the US Open, Novak Djokovic has plenty to celebrate.

Djokovic beat Diego Schwartzman 7-5 6-3 to win his fifth Italian Open title; he passed childhood idol Pete Sampras for the second-most weeks at No.1 with 287 - trailing only Roger Federer's 310 weeks in the top spot - and he re-asserted his dominance before the French Open starts in six days.

Djokovic improved to 31-1 this year - with his only loss against Pablo Carreno Busta in the fourth round of the US Open.

That, of course, was when Djokovic unintentionally hit a line judge in the throat with a ball in a fit of anger - resulting in him being thrown out.

Against Schwartzman, who was playing his first Masters 1000 final, Djokovic recovered from a 3-0 deficit in the opening set and eventually wore down the steady Argentine.

With his 36th Masters 1000 title, Djokovic moved one ahead of Nadal atop the all-time list.

Schwartzman had beaten nine-time Rome champion Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals then edged Denis Shapovalov in a long three-setter in the semifinals.

No player has beaten Nadal and Djokovic in the same tournament since 2016 when Juan Martin del Potro achieved the feat in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Having received warnings from the chair umpire in his previous two matches - for smashing a racket in the quarterfinals and for foul language in the semifinals - Djokovic was on better behaviour in the final.

Latest articles

National

Significant WA heritage sites ‘at risk’

More than 120 cultural heritage sites could be destroyed in Western Australia’s Pilbara region by a planned Rio Tinto expansion, a Senate inquiry has been told.

AAP Newswire
National

SA concerned with NSW taxi driver case

Premier Steven Marshall says the case of a Sydney taxi driver who tested positive for coronavirus is a concern as South Australia looks to lift border rules.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorians support Andrews on virus: poll

The latest Newspoll shows a majority of Victorians support Premier Daniel Andrews’ handling of the second coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Djokovic, Nadal victorious on clay in Rome

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has begun his clay-court season with a convincing victory over wildcard Salvatore Caruso in the second round of the Rome Masters.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Fuming Paire loses in first round in Rome

Benoit Paire of France, unhappy about playing on the first day of the Italian Open, showed little effort as Italian teenager Jannik Sinner beat him 6-2 6-1.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Nadal rusty in Rome; Djokovic still angry

Rafael Nadal’s bid for a 10th title in Rome is over after defeat to Diego Schwartzman while Novak Djokovic’s quest for another ATP Masters 1000 continued.

AAP Newswire