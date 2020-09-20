Halep through to Rome Open final

5370537724001

Simona Halep earned a place in her third Italian Open final in Rome on Sunday as she defeated Spain's Garbine Muguruza 6-3 4-6 6-4 in front of a small crowd at the Foro Italico.

Romania's top seed will face one of two Czechs in Monday's climax, either defending champion and second seed Karolina Pliskova or last year's French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova.