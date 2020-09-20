AAP Tennis

Djokovic loses cool again at Italian Open

By AAP Newswire

Less than two weeks after getting defaulted from the US Open, Novak Djokovic lost his cool again midway through a 6-3 4-6 6-3 win over German qualifier Dominik Koepfer in the Italian Open quarter-finals on Saturday.

When Djokovic was broken at love to even the second set at 3-3, he slammed his racket to the red clay in anger.

With the frame broken and the strings all mangled, Djokovic was forced to get a new racket and received a warning from the chair umpire.

Djokovic had already appeared frustrated the previous game, when he glared toward the umpire following a couple of overrules and a point that was ordered to be replayed.

The top-ranked Djokovic had said Monday that he learned "a big lesson" after he was thrown out of the U.S. Open for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball in a fit of anger.

Djokovic also acknowledged then "that I have outbursts and this is kind of the personality and the player that I have always been."

The 97th-ranked Koepfer, who screamed at himself in frustration throughout the match, was also warned for misbehaviour early in the third set.

Aiming for his fifth title in Rome, Djokovic's semi-final opponent will be Casper Ruud, who eliminated local favourite Matteo Berrettini 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7-5) in a match that lasted almost three hours.

Ruud is the first Norwegian to reach the semifinals of a Masters 1000 tournament.

