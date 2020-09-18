AAP Tennis

Injured Osaka forced out of French Open

By AAP Newswire

Naomi Osaka. - AAP

Newly crowned US Open champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from this month's French Open, citing a sore hamstring.

The Japanese superstar announced her scratching on social media on Friday.

The three-times grand slam champion joins Australia's world No.1 Ashleigh Barty in opting out of the Paris claycourt major starting on September 27.

"Hey guys, first and foremost thanks so much for all the support over the last 3 weeks. I couldn't have done it without you," Osaka posted on Twitter.

"Unfortunately I won't be able to play the French Open this year. My hamstring is still sore so I won't have enough time to prepare for the clay."

Osaka, who beat Victoria Azarenka in three sets in the Flushing Meadows final last week to claim her second US Open title, said there was too short a break between the two slams.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced French Open officials to reschedule their slam from its usual slot in May-June.

"I wish the organisers and players all the best," said Osaka, the world No.3.

"Miss you guys but you'll see me sooner rather than later."

Barty announced earlier this month that she would not defend her Roland Garros crown amid ongoing coronavirus concerns.

