Aussie Millman bows out at Italian Open

By AAP Newswire

John Millman in action against Diego Schwartzman. - AAP

Australia's John Millman has bowed out of the Italian Open with a straight-sets defeat to eighth seed Diego Schwartzman.

The world No.43 went down 6-4 7-6 (7-1) as Schwartzman set-up a last-16 clash in Rome with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Hurkacz stunned US Open quarter-finalist and ninth seed Andrey Rublev 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 6-2.

Rublev was among a host of big names who crashed out as the underdogs had their day.

Former grand slam finalists Milos Raonic and Kei Nishikori, seventh seed Fabio Fognini and world No.9 Gael Monfils were all sent packing.

Twelfth seed Denis Shapovalov did make it through to the last 16, however.

Raonic went out to Dusan Lajovic in three sets 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 6-2.

Nishikori, on his way back from injury and suffering from coronavirus, was beaten 6-3 6-4 by exciting 18-year-old Lorenzo Musetti.

Home favourite Fabio Fognini was surprisingly beaten by France's Ugo Humbert 7-5 7-6 (7-4) and Monfils, playing his first match since February, went down in straight sets to Dominick Koepfer, 6-2 6-4.

Shapovalov, who made the quarter-finals at the US Open last week, was one who had a comfortable outing, beating Pedro Martinez 6-4 6-4.

He will play Humbert for a place in the quarter-finals.

