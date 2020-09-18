AAP Tennis

French Open crowds reduced to 5,000 a day

By AAP Newswire

The French Open will reportedly permit only 5,000 spectators per day following a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) had announced earlier this month that the tournament will allow a maximum of 11,500 fans per day at the clay court major, which will be held at Roland Garros from September 27-October 11.

The FFT has been aiming to host daily crowds of 5,000 at both the Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen showcourts while 1,500 fans were slated to watch matches at the smaller Simonne-Mathieu court.

The report in L'Equipe said the tournament organisers are still looking to host 5,000 fans a day at Philippe-Chatrier but none on Suzanne-Lenglen or Simonne-Mathieu court.

French Open organisers could not be reached for comment.

France has recorded over 438,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 31,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

A record 520,000 spectators attended last year's French Open, according to organisers.

