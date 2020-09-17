AAP Tennis

Fed Cup re-branded as Billie Jean King Cup

By AAP Newswire

Billie Jean King - AAP

1 of 1

Almost 60 years after Billie Jean King helped the United States win the inaugural Fed Cup, the team event is being re-named in honour of the greatest trailblazer in women's tennis.

The competition, revamped this year to feature a 12-nation finals week to rival the men's Davis Cup, would from 2021 be known as the Billie Jean King Cup, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said in a statement.

This year's finals, scheduled for Budapest in April, were postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia, Belarus, Belgium, France, the United States, Spain, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany, Russia, Hungary and Switzerland will contest the finals.

King, a 12-times gand slam singles champion and the founder of the Women's Tennis Association, said she was "humbled" to have the competition named after her.

"Very proud, very humbled," the 76-year-old told Reuters by telephone.

"I keep thinking it's a dream. And then I start thinking about what an opportunity this is to help the game grow globally.

"(The Federation Cup) was 63 years behind the Davis Cup but we've gone from 16 to 116 nations.

"We have equal prize money to the Davis Cup and this sends out an important and strong message of equality."

The Billie Jean Cup is the first major global team competition to be named after a woman and next year's Finals in Hungary will boast $12 million ($A16m) in prize money, equivalent to the revamped Davis Cup.

ITF President David Haggerty paid tribute to King's fight for gender equality in sport and society.

"From playing the first Fed Cup as a member of the victorious US team in 1963, founding the WTA and becoming its first president, to being the first female athlete awarded the US Presidential Medal of Freedom, Billie Jean King has never stopped breaking new ground," Haggerty said.

"Today she adds another 'first' to that list. The new name is a fitting tribute to everything she has achieved."

King was part of the team that won the inaugural competition, then known as the Federation Cup, in London in 1963.

She won it seven times as a player and four as captain and was appointed its first Global Ambassador last year.

Latest articles

News

Letter to the Editor - Tania Maxwell

Disappointing roadmap I was bitterly disappointed by the announcement by the Victorian Government and its roadmap for regional Victoria. I am fully aware of the health risks that the coronavirus presents, however the very restrictive roadmap...

Cobram Courier
News

Grants available through Victorian Government ‘unprecedented’ package’

The Victorian Government has announced the “biggest package of business support the state has ever seen”. On Sunday, Premier Daniel Andrews unveiled a $3 billion coronavirus business support package, including $1.1 billion in cash...

Liam Nash
News

Buttons is on the mend thanks to Strathmerton owner

Buttons, a disabled six-week-old shorthorn calf, has been given a new lease on life thanks to her “mum” — Strathmerton’s Kellie Payne. And all it took was $10 and a helping of Aussie ingenuity to get it done.

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Thiem sets up US Open final with Zverev

No.5 seed Alexander Zverev is through to the men’s US Open final where he will meet No.2 seed Dominic Thiem.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Azarenka stuns Serena in US Open semi

Victoria Azarenka has ended Serena Williams’ latest bid for a record-tying 24th grand slam singles title, rallying from a set down in their US Open semi-final.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Fuming Paire loses in first round in Rome

Benoit Paire of France, unhappy about playing on the first day of the Italian Open, showed little effort as Italian teenager Jannik Sinner beat him 6-2 6-1.

AAP Newswire