De Minaur out, Millman through in Rome

AAP Tennis
De Minaur out, Millman through in RomeBy AAP Newswire
Australian Alex de Minaur is out of the ATP Tour's Rome Masters after defeat at the hands of German qualifier Dominik Koepfer.
Koepfer beat de Minaur, a US Open quarter-finalist last week in New York, 3-6 6-3 7-6 (8-6) on the red clay in the Italian capital.
Koepfer faces a second-round showdown with French fifth seed Gael Monfils.
Earlier on Tuesday, Australian John Millman moved into the round of 32 in Rome with a hard-fought 7-5 7-6 (7-2) win over Portuguese lucky loser Joao Sousa.
His reward was a match-up with eighth-seeded Argentine Diego Schwartzman.
Also on Tuesday, Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev cruised through to the second round with a 6-4 6-4 win over Argentine qualifier Facundo Bagnis.
German Jan Lennard-Struff was defeated 6-1 7-6 (7-5) by Argentine qualifier Federico Coria, who will meet Italian fourth seed Matteo Berrettini in the next round.