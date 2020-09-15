AAP Tennis

Ex-world No.1 Murray gets Open wildcard

By AAP Newswire

Former world No.1 Andy Murray, Eugenie Bouchard and Tsvetana Pironkova have been given wildcards for the French Open which begins later this month.

Briton Murray, a finalist at Roland Garros in 2016, was also handed a wildcard at the US Open last month where he reached the second round in his first grand slam after hip surgery last year.

Canada's Bouchard, who reached the French Open semi-finals in 2014, has been playing claycourt tournaments since the season restarted last month and got to the final of the Istanbul Open where she lost in three sets on Sunday.

Bulgaria's Pironkova, who surprised the field at the US Open when she reached the quarter-finals in her first tournament in three years following a maternity break, was also given a wildcard entry into the main draw at Roland Garros.

The French Open, originally scheduled for May-June, was postponed to September 27-October 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

