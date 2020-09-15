AAP Tennis

Tomljanovic makes early exit from Rome

By AAP Newswire

Ajla Tomljanovic - AAP

1 of 1

Australian Ajla Tomljanovic is among those making an early exit after the first round of the Italian Open in Rome.

Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic beat Tomljanovic 6-3 6-4 on the opening day of the tournament on Monday.

Belgian 11th seed Elise Mertens moved into the second round with a straightforward 6-3 6-1 victory over Hsieh Su-wei while 21-year-old Elena Rybakina beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0 6-4 in just 61 minutes.

Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska overcame home favourite Camila Giorgi 7-5 6-7 (7-5) 6-4 in a match where both players struggled with their first serve, with 28 double faults recorded in the contest.

Donna Vekic, the 16th seed, was ousted by Amanda Anisimova after losing two tiebreaks in a match where both players were broken five times, with the American eventually coming away with a 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (8-6) win.

Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova and Sofia Kenin have received byes into the second round.

