Osaka comes from behind to win US Open

After one errant forehand in the first set of the US Open final, Naomi Osaka looked at her coach in the mostly empty Arthur Ashe Stadium stands with palms up, as if to say, "What the heck is happening?"

In response to another wayward forehand against Victoria Azarenka seconds later, Osaka chucked her racket. It spun a bit and rattled against the court.

Surprisingly off-kilter in the early going Saturday, Osaka kept missing shots and digging herself a deficit.

Until, suddenly, she lifted her game, and Azarenka couldn't sustain her start.

By the end, Osaka pulled away to a 1-6 6-3 6-3 comeback victory for her second US Open championship and third grand slam title overall.

A quarter-century had passed since the last time the woman who lost the first set of a US Open final wound up winning: In 1994, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario did it against Steffi Graf.

This one was a back-and-forth affair. Even after Osaka surged ahead 4-1 in the third set, the outcome was unclear. She held four break points in the next game - convert any of those, and she would have served for the win at 5-1 - but Azarenka didn't flinch.

Azarenka held there, somehow, and broke to get to 4-3, then stood and stretched during the ensuing changeover.

But Osaka regained control, breaking to start a match-ending run of three games, covering her face when the final was over.

"Firstly I want to congratulate Vika," said Osaka. "I actually don't want to play you in more finals because I didn't really enjoy that, that was a really tough match for me."

Asked how she turned the match around, the 22-year-old added: "I just thought it would be very embarrassing to lose in under an hour so I just have to try and stop having a really bad attitude."

Also the runner-up in 2012 and 2013, Azarenka said: "I thought the third time was a charm but I guess I'll have to try again. Congratulations to Naomi, it's been an incredible two weeks for you. I hope we can meet in some more finals again.

"I want to thank my team for sticking with me and believing in me. We're going to have some more fun over the next few weeks. It's been a long road getting here but this was fun."

Osaka, a 22-year-old born in Japan and now based in the United States, added to her trophies from the 2018 US Open - earned with a brilliant performance in a memorably chaotic final against Serena Williams - and 2019 Australian Open.

Osaka stepped onto the court wearing a black mask with the name of Tamir Rice, a Black 12-year-old boy killed by police in Ohio in 2014.

She arrived in New York with seven masks bearing the names of Black victims of violence and wore a different one for each match, honouring Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Philando Castile.

She has been at the forefront of efforts in tennis to bring awareness to racial injustice in the United States.

Osaka and her coach have said they think the off-court activism has helped her energy and mindset in matches.

