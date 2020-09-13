Injured Serena forced out of Italian Open

5370537724001

Serena Williams' French Open preparations have suffered a blow after she was forced to pull out of the Italian Open due to an Achilles injury.

The 39-year-old's bid for a record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title ended with a defeat to Victoria Azarenka at the US Open on Thursday, a match in which she took a medical timeout to have her left ankle re-taped due to the problem.