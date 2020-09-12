Thiem sets up US Open final with Zverev

Dominic Thiem will face Alexander Zverev at the US Open final for a shot at claiming a maiden grand slam title, thanks to a 6-2 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-5) win over last year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev on Friday.

Thiem is the first Austrian singles finalist in US Open history.

The second seed is through to his fourth major final and takes a 7-2 head-to-head lead into his showdown with Zverev, who came back from two sets down for the first time in his career to overcome Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 and reach a maiden grand slam final.

"I love these big matches, even more when there is a full stadium but it's also great in front of many TV spectators to face the best guys in the world.

"That's what I do the hard work for all the time, at home and in offseason, to face these top, top guys," said Thiem, 27, who also made the 2020 Australian Open final.

In the sixth game of the opening set, Medvedev was denied the chance to challenge a call that ruled his serve out and he received a warning for crossing the net to show the umpire a mark.

"I think I killed someone, right?" an angry Medvedev told the supervisor sarcastically. "My sincere apologies to the US Open for crossing the net," he added as he dropped serve to fall behind 2-4.

Thiem remained focused and broke again two games later to take the set in 35 minutes, winning 100 per cent of his first-serve points in the process.

"First set I got a bit lucky with this strange situation, I still don't know if the ball was out or in," Thiem admitted later.

In the second, Thiem came back from a break down and saved a set point in the tiebreak on his way to a two-set lead on the third-seeded Medvedev.

The Austrian needed a medical timeout before the third set due to pain in his right Achilles tendon.

There was also drama with Thiem's shoes and he bellowed in frustration when he slipped for what he described was an "18,000th time."

Thiem trailed 0-2 early in the third but in a similar scenario, broke back while his Russian opponent was trying to close out the set.

He stormed to a 5-1 lead in the breaker, and despite getting pegged back to 5-4, avoided going to a fourth and wrapped up the win on his second match point.

"He played like a real champion today," said Medvedev, 24, after his defeat.

Earlier at Arthur Ashe stadium, the 23-year-old Zverev became the youngest grand slam finalist since Novak Djokovic, 23, at the 2010 US Open, and the first German major finalist since Rainer Schuettler at the 2003 Australian Open.

"I'm through to my first grand slam final, and that's all that matters," Zverev said on court after the win.

"I couldn't be happier but there's still one more step to go for me."

In a low-quality semi-final, two error-strewn sets from Zverev saw the fifth seed fall behind by two sets within 85 minutes.

During that period, Zverev lost more than half of his service points, was broken five times, and committed 36 unforced errors.

But the German started to show signs of life in the third, and benefitted from a stretch of poor serving from the 20th-seeded Carreno Busta to turn things around and squeeze into the final.