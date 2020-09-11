AAP Tennis

Osaka advances to another US Open final

Naomi Osaka has reached the US Open final for the second time in three years after she overcame American Jennifer Brady in a three-set slugfest.

Osaka prevailed 7-6 (7-1) 3-6 6-3 in two hours and eight minutes to advance to Saturday's final - where the 2018 champion will meet Serena Williams or Victoria Azarenka.

If it's Williams, it would be a rematch of the final from two years ago at Flushing Meadows when Osaka won the first of her two majors.

"It means a lot for me. I kind of consider New York my second home," Osaka, who was born in Japan and moved to the United States as a child, said.

"I kind of love the atmosphere, even though there's no people here. I feel like this court kind of suits me well."

Thursday's match against Brady under the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium swung when Japanese fourth seed Osaka got her only break of the match to take a 3-1 lead in the third set.

Brady arrived at her first major semi-final without having dropped a set in New York and did not show any nerves but Osaka's firepower allowed her to get by the 28th seed in a high-quality match.

Osaka continued her tradition this tournament of coming onto court wearing a face mask displaying the name of a black victim of violence to highlight racial injustice.

Playing for a cause bigger than herself has given Osaka a clear mindset and she played accordingly, firing 35 winners and just 17 unforced errors against Brady.

