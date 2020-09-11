AAP Tennis

US Open men’s semi-finals head to heads

By AAP Newswire

Daniil Medvedev - AAP

1 of 1

HOW THE MEN'S US OPEN SEMI-FINALISTS MATCH UP FOR SATURDAY'S MATCHES AT FLUSHING MEADOWS (PREFIX DENOTES SEEDING)

2-DOMINIC THIEM (AUT) leads 3-DANIIL MEDVEDEV (RUS) 2-1

2019 Montreal hard, QF, Medvedev 6-3 6-1

2019 Barcelona, clay, F, Thiem 6-4 6-0

2018 St. Petersburg, hard, QF, Thiem 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7-2)

DOMINIC THIEM (AUT)

Age: 26

Ranking: 3

Plays: right-handed (two-handed backhand)

Career prize money: $US23,917,393

Career titles: 16

Grand slam titles: 0

US Open win-loss record: 20-6

Best US Open result: semi-finalist 2020

DANIIL MEDVEDEV (RUS)

Age: 24

Ranking: 5

Plays: right-handed (two-handed backhand)

Career prize money: $US11,328,733

Career titles: 7

Grand slam titles: 0

US Open win-loss record: 13-3

Best US Open result: runner-up 2019

5-ALEXANDER ZVEREV (GER) leads 20-PABLO CARRENO BUSTA (ESP) 1-0

2018 Miami Masters, hard, SF, Zverev 7-6 (7-4) 6-2

ALEXANDER ZVEREV

Age: 23

Ranking: 7

Plays: right-handed (two-handed backhand)

Career prize money: $US21,061,920

Career titles: 11

Grand slam titles: 0

US Open win-loss record: 12-5

Best US Open result: semi-finalist 2020

PABLO CARRENO BUSTA

Age: 29

Ranking: 27

Plays: right-handed (two-handed backhand)

Career prize money: $US9,582,048

Career titles: 4

Grand slam titles: 0

US Open win-loss record: 18-6

Best US Open result: semi-finalist 2020

