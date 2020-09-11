Thiem and ‘other 3’ aim for US Open glory

Dominic Thiem was talking about himself and the other men in the US Open semi-finals, but he might as well have been offering advice to tennis fans the world over.

"Once we step on the court the other three are forgotten anyway," he said.

Those "other three" are far better known as the so-called Big Three of men's tennis - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic - none of whom will be anywhere near Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

Instead, second-seeded Thiem of Austria will battle Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev while fifth-seeded German Alexander Zverev will play Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta for the right to participate in the final.

None of the quartet have won a grand slam championship; the last first-time major winner was Marin Cilic at the 2014 US Open.

"Every single one of us deserves this first major title. Everybody will give it all," Thiem said.

"That's what's on the mind."

The eventual champion will be the first man born in the 1990s to grab a grand slam trophy: Zverev is 23, Medvedev is 24, Thiem turned 27 a week ago, and Carreno Busta is 29.

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic simply have not left room for other folks.

They won the past 13 grand slam titles and 56 of the past 67; this is the first slam since 2004 without at least one of them in the semi-finals.

It took quite a confluence of events for that to happen but the scene is now set for a new champion.

Zverev or Carreno Busta will reach a maiden slam final while the other semi-final will draw most of the attention.

Both Thiem and Medvedev have reached major finals before - but have run into Nadal or Djokovic.

Medvedev was the runner-up to Nadal at last year's US Open in a five-set, four-plus-hours thriller.

Thiem is 0-3 in major title matches, losing to Nadal at each of the past two French Opens and to Djokovic at the Australian Open in February.

Asked about Thiem, Medvedev offered this appraisal: "Very aggressive. Tries to take everything with his forehand. Goes for it. Doesn't ask questions."

And Thiem's take on Medvedev: "I would say that he comes very close to the Big Three players, in terms (of) that he can play his level, his top level, for doesn't matter how long -- I mean, four, five, six hours.

"That's going to be really, really difficult."

Makes sense, really, that the highest form of praise Thiem could think of was comparing Medvedev to Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.