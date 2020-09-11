AAP Tennis

New kind of pressure for US Open last four

By AAP Newswire

Thiem - AAP

1 of 1

The perennial challenge for the men's field at any grand slam has been taking down one of the dominant 'Big Three'.

But for those left at this year's US Open, it is about easing the pressure of playing a semi-final shorn of tennis' titans.

The aggressive, nothing-to-lose mentality a player might adopt as he gazes across the net at Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic no longer applies at Flushing Meadows.

With Nadal and Federer both skipping the tournament, Djokovic's sensational exit on Sunday after hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball opened up the field for a younger cohort of players.

Germany's Alexander Zverev faces Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta and Austrian Dominic Thiem takes on Russia's Daniil Medvedev in their respective last-four encounters with all seeking to secure a maiden grand slam singles title.

"The Novak news shocked us all, and obviously for us younger guys, we see that as a massive opportunity, but we have to put our head down and just do our job and focus on ourselves," said German fifth-seed Zverev, who plays Carreno Busta on Friday.

Thiem, who was beaten by world No.1 Djokovic in this year's Australian Open final, and third seed Medvedev, who lost to Nadal in last year's US Open decider, will look to tame the jitters that come with added expectation when they face off on Friday.

"I don't think any of the players have been in this situation often. Maybe Dominic (Thiem) and Daniil (Medvedev) more often," said Canadian 12th seed Denis Shapovalov, whose own bid for a first grand slam title ended at the hands of Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals.

"There's a lot of dark horses out there. It's anybody's slam. It's very exciting for tennis. It's definitely causing a lot of nervous matches," he added.

Thiem said he is not underestimating the challenges presented by the remaining competitors.

"There is no Roger, Rafa or Novak but there is Daniil, Sascha (Zverev) and Pablo now," the Austrian second seed said.

"They are three amazing players. Every single one of us deserves the first major title. Everyone will give it all and that's all that is on the mind.

"Once we step on the court the other three (Big Three) are forgotten anyway."

Latest articles

News

Waiting for the lockdown to lift

There may be nothing so lonesome, morbid or drear as a pub with no beer — but a pub with no people is even worse. John Lewis talked to Mooroopna’s Royal Mail Hotel publican Trevor Forsyth about the grind of eking out his days in an empty pub.

John Lewis
News

New Shepparton business signs look finger lickin’ good

Some mouth-watering signs were installed in north Shepparton this week. The finger lickin’ good signs were made and installed by Goulburn Valley Signmakers ahead of the new Shepparton Kentucky Fried Chicken store opening next week. The store...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton boy arrested in Melbourne following theft of Audi in Kialla

A Shepparton teenager was arrested in Craigieburn this morning following a home invasion and theft of an Audi in Kialla on September 2. A white 2011 Audi sedan was stolen from a home in Waranga Dv sometime between 11.30pm and 12am on September 2...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Williams’ major dream alive at US Open

Serena Williams is through to the US Open third round but former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza is out, beaten by Tsvetana Pironkova.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

World No.1 Djokovic defaulted from US Open

Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the US Open after hitting a line judge with a tennis ball following a point during his fourth round match.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

De Minaur to tackle Thiem in US Open QF

Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur has set up a US Open showdown with Dominic Thiem in New York after moving into his first grand slam quarter-final.

AAP Newswire