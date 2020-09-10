AAP Tennis

US Open favourite Medvedev into last four

By AAP Newswire

Daniil Medvedev - AAP

1 of 1

Daniil Medvedev has continued his march towards a maiden grand slam title as he returned to the US Open semi-finals with a clinical victory over childhood friend Andrey Rublev.

In the first al-Russian quarter-final at a grand slam since Roland Garros in 2007, Medvedev showed no hesitation during a ruthless, controlled 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 7-6 (7-5) display that sent him through to the last four without dropping a set.

He has not even dropped his serve in his five matches to date and did not face a break point in dispatching Rublev.

No player in the Open Era has won the New York major without dropping a set.

With Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal missing, and top seed Novak Djokovic having been disqualified for hitting a line judge with a ball, Medvedev showed why he is now the bookmakers' favourite.

The third seed never gave Rublev a break chance in the entire match while hammering down 16 aces.

Medvedev also produced more than twice as many winners, 51-23.

He took a medical timeout in the third set to have a trainer massage his shoulder and he dealth with cramp but that was the only sign of any weakness in his game.

"It was tough and that was why maybe for the first time in almost a year I celebrated my win," Medvedev, who let out a roar upon completing his win, said.

"I felt like I could get in trouble so I was really happy to get the win in the tiebreaker.

"One point decided two sets so it was a tough match and Andrey was playing unbelievable."

The only other issue for Medvedev came in the opening set tiebreak when the match was briefly delayed by an electrical fault.

Medvedev, who lost an epic five-setter to Nadal in last year's final, will play second-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem or Australian 21st seed Alex de Minaur on Friday for a spot in the decider.

The other men's semi-final will pit German fifth seed Alexander Zverev against 20th-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

None of the remaining men in the draw have won a grand slam.

Latest articles

National

Qld beaches reopen despite shark, baitfish

Gold Coast residents have been told to “exercise extreme caution” if they go to the beach as authorities continue to hunt for a shark that killed a surfer.

AAP Newswire
National

Eastern Sydney club closed over COVID-19

Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs Legion Club at Waverley has been closed for cleaning after two people with COVID-19 visited numerous times while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Aussies drinking, using cannabis more

Australians have been drinking and using cannabis more often during the coronavirus pandemic, new research shows.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Williams’ major dream alive at US Open

Serena Williams is through to the US Open third round but former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza is out, beaten by Tsvetana Pironkova.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

World No.1 Djokovic defaulted from US Open

Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the US Open after hitting a line judge with a tennis ball following a point during his fourth round match.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

De Minaur to tackle Thiem in US Open QF

Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur has set up a US Open showdown with Dominic Thiem in New York after moving into his first grand slam quarter-final.

AAP Newswire