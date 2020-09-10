AAP Tennis

Serena survives another US Open battle

By AAP Newswire

Williams - AAP

1 of 1

Serena Williams' latest three-set US Open comeback victory has propelled her into the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows for an 11th consecutive appearance.

The American superstar was down a set and a break in her quarter-final against Tsvetana Pironkova on a cloudy Wednesday in empty Arthur Ashe Stadium but found a way to win 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Williams served 20 aces long the way, her most in a match in eight years.

"It's not how you start, it's how you finish, right?" Williams said.

Two more victories would allow her to claim a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

"In the beginning, I was a little fatigued, for whatever reason," Williams said.

"Obviously I can't do that if I want to keep winning, so I need to figure that out."

How big an upset would this have been if Pironkova had held on?

Not only was she unseeded, she doesn't even appear in the WTA rankings at all - this was her first tournament of any sort in more than three years, because she left the tour to become a mother.

"It's unbelievable," Williams said about Pironkova's impressive return to competition.

"Wow. I couldn't even do that."

Williams who turns 39 in less than three weeks, has won six US Open titles and was the runner-up four times, including the past years.

She will next face fellow former world No.1 Victoria Azarenka or 16th-seeded Elise Mertens for a spot in the final.

A pivotal moment for Williams involved a 24 stroke-rally in which she somehow managed to stay alive to grab a break at 5-3 in the second set.

Another huge point came in a four-deuce opening game of the final set with the right-handed Williams hitting a left-handed return of serve.

Another 15 strokes followed, with Williams smacking a forehand passing shot that Pironkova volleyed into the net tape.

"That was intense," Williams said.

"I was just trying to do everything I can - whether righty or lefty."

That afforded Williams a third break point, which was converted for a 1-0 lead.

"She definitely played like the champion she is," Pironkova said.

Latest articles

National

Qld beaches reopen despite shark, baitfish

Gold Coast residents have been told to “exercise extreme caution” if they go to the beach as authorities continue to hunt for a shark that killed a surfer.

AAP Newswire
National

Eastern Sydney club closed over COVID-19

Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs Legion Club at Waverley has been closed for cleaning after two people with COVID-19 visited numerous times while infectious.

AAP Newswire
National

Aussies drinking, using cannabis more

Australians have been drinking and using cannabis more often during the coronavirus pandemic, new research shows.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Williams’ major dream alive at US Open

Serena Williams is through to the US Open third round but former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza is out, beaten by Tsvetana Pironkova.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

World No.1 Djokovic defaulted from US Open

Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the US Open after hitting a line judge with a tennis ball following a point during his fourth round match.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

De Minaur to tackle Thiem in US Open QF

Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur has set up a US Open showdown with Dominic Thiem in New York after moving into his first grand slam quarter-final.

AAP Newswire