Serena survives another US Open battle

Serena Williams' latest three-set US Open comeback victory has propelled her into the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows for an 11th consecutive appearance.

The American superstar was down a set and a break in her quarter-final against Tsvetana Pironkova on a cloudy Wednesday in empty Arthur Ashe Stadium but found a way to win 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Williams served 20 aces long the way, her most in a match in eight years.

"It's not how you start, it's how you finish, right?" Williams said.

Two more victories would allow her to claim a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

"In the beginning, I was a little fatigued, for whatever reason," Williams said.

"Obviously I can't do that if I want to keep winning, so I need to figure that out."

How big an upset would this have been if Pironkova had held on?

Not only was she unseeded, she doesn't even appear in the WTA rankings at all - this was her first tournament of any sort in more than three years, because she left the tour to become a mother.

"It's unbelievable," Williams said about Pironkova's impressive return to competition.

"Wow. I couldn't even do that."

Williams who turns 39 in less than three weeks, has won six US Open titles and was the runner-up four times, including the past years.

She will next face fellow former world No.1 Victoria Azarenka or 16th-seeded Elise Mertens for a spot in the final.

A pivotal moment for Williams involved a 24 stroke-rally in which she somehow managed to stay alive to grab a break at 5-3 in the second set.

Another huge point came in a four-deuce opening game of the final set with the right-handed Williams hitting a left-handed return of serve.

Another 15 strokes followed, with Williams smacking a forehand passing shot that Pironkova volleyed into the net tape.

"That was intense," Williams said.

"I was just trying to do everything I can - whether righty or lefty."

That afforded Williams a third break point, which was converted for a 1-0 lead.

"She definitely played like the champion she is," Pironkova said.