Osaka powers into US Open semi-finals

Two-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka has played powerful, clean tennis to defeat Shelby Rogers in straight sets and return to the US Open semi finals.

Fourth-seeded Osaka's sharp serving and superior return game was on show as she accounted for unseeded American Rogers 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 20 minutes as she bids to regain the title she won in 2018.

The victory for the former world No.1 in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night was built on seven aces and an ability to get the better of the big hitting by both from the baseline.

Rogers, a 27-year-old from South Carolina, had won all three previous match-ups against Osaka.

But this time, Rogers ended up with 27 unforced errors, Osaka just eight.

Osaka broke at love to take a 5-3 lead in the first set and held serve to claim the set.

The Japanese star broke again early in the second set for a 2-1 lead and won the match when Rogers dumped a forehand into the net on match point for her 28th unforced error.

Osaka walked onto court wearing a mask bearing the name of George Floyd, the black man whose death at the hands of police sparked anti-racism protests across the world.

The 22-year-old has seven masks with victims' names in total, so she clearly plans to reach the final.

Next up for Osaka is in-form American Jennifer Brady, the No.28 seed, who beat Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 6-3 6-2 earlier in the day.

Brady, who has yet to drop a set at this year's US Open,

"I came out with nerves. I think she did, too," Brady said.

"I just tried to pretend it was a first-round match, and I was happy with the way I started.

"Then I was able to keep the momentum and build off of that."

Brady, whose lead-up to the US Open included a maiden WTA title at Lexington, had all facets of her game clicking early as she broke twice to race to a 4-0 lead before wrapping up the first set in 34 minutes.

Putintseva, seeded 23rd, had no answer in the second set as Brady broke three times for a 5-2 lead before sealing the match on her serve.

"The last couple of times I played her, I got caught in playing her game," Brady said.

"I don't think I'm better at her at running, so I definitely was a lot more aggressive today."