Brady beats Putintseva in US Open

Local upstart Jennifer Brady has continued her surprising surge at the US Open with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva to reach her first grand slam semi-final.

The 28th-seeded Brady, who has yet to drop a set at this year's US Open, used her massive forehand and impressive court coverage to deny Putintseva in her bid to become the first Kazakh woman to reach the final four of any major.