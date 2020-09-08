‘Don’t blame official’ Djokovic urges fans

5370537724001

Novak Djokovic has pleaded for compassion for the line judge he accidentally struck in the throat with a ball at the US Open on Monday after the female official faced a social media backlash from fans of the world No.1.

The Serb was disqualified in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows after he hit a ball to the back of the court in frustration after dropping serve in the first set against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, hitting the official and sending her tumbling to the floor.