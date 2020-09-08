AAP Tennis

‘Don’t blame official’ Djokovic urges fans

Novak Djokovic has pleaded for compassion for the line judge he accidentally struck in the throat with a ball at the US Open on Monday after the female official faced a social media backlash from fans of the world No.1.

The Serb was disqualified in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows after he hit a ball to the back of the court in frustration after dropping serve in the first set against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, hitting the official and sending her tumbling to the floor.

"Shame on you. Old lady full of evil," read one of the messages left on the line judge's Instagram account after her details were made public by Serbian media, while other users accused her of faking the injury and "bad acting".

Djokovic has defended the official on Twitter, while thanking fans who had left him positive messages of support.

"Please also remember the linesperson that was hit by the ball last night needs our community's support too. She's done nothing wrong at all. I ask you to stay especially supportive and caring to her during this time," he wrote.

"From these moments, we grow stronger and we rise above. Sharing love with everyone. Europe here I come."

