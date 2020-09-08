AAP Tennis

Novak must accept ‘bad guy’ tag: McEnroe

By AAP Newswire

Novak Djokovic - AAP

1 of 1

John McEnroe has warned Novak Djokovic he will have to face up to being the "bad guy" for the rest of his career after the world No.1 was defaulted from the US Open for striking a ball which hit a line judge.

On Monday, the total financial penalty for Djokovic's disqualification was increased to $267,500 ($A370,000).

Djokovic was docked an additional $7,500 ($A10,000) for skipping the mandatory post-match news conference after being defaulted in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the accidental incident that resulted in a line judge being struck in the throat with a ball.

The maximum fine for that infraction is listed as $20,000 ($A27,500) in the grand slam rule book - the most a player can be fined for unsportsmanlike conduct - although Djokovic was slugged $10,000 ($A13,750) for that violation.

Those two fines are in addition to losing his $250,000 ($A345,000) in prize money for making it to the fourth round at the US Open.

To put the money in context, Djokovic has earned more than $140 million ($A192m) in prize money over his career, aside from millions more in endorsement deals.

However, the financial hit pales in comparison to the public fallout for the world No.1.

McEnroe, himself no stranger to grand slam defaults, accused Djokovic of making a "rookie mistake" after the incident, which saw the Serb tossed out of the tournament towards the end of his first set against Pablo Carreno Busta.

Djokovic tweeted an apology hours after the incident.

However, having already courted controversy this year by staging an ill-fated tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic and being instrumental in the creation of a controversial new players association to, McEnroe believes Djokovic will struggle to live the latest incident down.

"The pressure just got to him, I think," McEnroe told ESPN.

"A lot's been going on off the court, it's obviously affected him and now whether he likes it or not he's going to be the bad guy for the rest of his career.

"It was a rookie mistake made by him to hit a ball back where he wasn't even looking where he was hitting it.

"He's been there and done that, and certainly I know from some experience that you've got to be careful out there."

McEnroe was the first player to be defaulted from a grand slam tournament at the 1990 Australian Open, after a series of code violations during his match against Mikael Pernfors.

Latest articles

Soccer

Everton sign Colombia star Rodriguez

Everton have signed Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in a deal reportedly worth Stg20 million ($A36m).

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Aussie-born Dykes scores in Scotland win

Scotland have accounted for a makeshift Czech Republic 2-1 while Italy, Poland and Norway also prevailed in UEFA Nations League action.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Messi back at training with Barcelona

Lionel Messi is training with Barcelona to prepare for the new season after changing his mind about leaving the club.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Williams’ major dream alive at US Open

Serena Williams is through to the US Open third round but former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza is out, beaten by Tsvetana Pironkova.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Tsitsipas, Djokovic in Open cruise control

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic have cruised into the US Open second round, while Brit Cameron Norrie caused a big upset in the men’s draw.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

World No.1 Djokovic defaulted from US Open

Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the US Open after hitting a line judge with a tennis ball following a point during his fourth round match.

AAP Newswire