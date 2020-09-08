AAP Tennis

Thiem sets up de Minaur clash at US Open

Dominic Thiem has stormed into his second career US Open quarter-final with a routine straight-sets success over Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Austrian second seed Thiem is the highest-ranked player left in a men's draw that has taken on a completely different complexion after the disqualification of Novak Djokovic.

Thiem will feel it is his time after three losing appearances in grand slam finals, most recently at the Australian Open in January, when he very almost defeated Djokovic.

This time there are no all-time greats left to block the way for the younger guys.

Thiem was in brutal form on Mnday in a 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 6-1 victory over 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime, for whom this has been a breakthrough slam.

Asked what difference the absence of Djokovic makes, Thiem said: "For myself, and I think for the other remaining players left in the draw, it doesn't matter at all if the big three are here or not.

"I think everyone just wants their hands on this trophy."

What is certain is there will be a new male slam singles champion for the first time in six years and, crucially for the future, a first slam winner born in the 1990s.

All eight quarter-finalists, meanwhile, will be aged under 30 for the first time at a slam in more than five years.

Another young player breaking new ground is 21-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur, who defeated Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 6-2 to reach his first slam quarter-final.

De Minaur saved four set points in the opening-set tiebreak before he pulled away for the win to extend his best showing at a major.

"I'm obviously very happy," he said.

"At the end of the day, this is where I want to be, and this is where I truly believe I belong, second weeks of slams and going deep.

"I'm happy I'm finally at this stage."

The 21st-seeded de Minaur will be the underdog when he faces Thiem for a place in the last four.

