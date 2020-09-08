AAP Tennis

Serena seeks French Open fan-plan talks

By AAP Newswire

French Open final in 2018 - AAP

1 of 1

Having adjusted to the sight of empty seats inside Flushing Meadows, Serena Williams said on Monday that she has some questions over how players will be protected at the French Open, which plans to welcome a limited number of spectators.

Organisers had earlier said Roland Garros would allow 11,500 fans per day between three showcourts when the tournament starts on September 27.

The French Tennis Federation said a maximum of 5000 spectators per day would be allowed to watch matches on both the Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen courts, while 1500 fans would be allowed at the smaller Simonne-Mathieu court.

Williams, who avoids public places and takes a conservative approach to social distancing due to prior health concerns, said she hopes to speak with French Open organisers to "see how that works with the crowd and how we will be protected".

"They have to make the best decision for them, and I have to do what's best for me. But I think it should be OK," said Williams, who suffered potentially life-threatening blood clots after giving birth to daughter Olympia in 2017.

"There (are) a lot of factors that hopefully they are thinking about, and I'm sure that they are, as this is a global pandemic," said Williams, who notched her 100th win inside Arthur Ashe Stadium when she beat Greece's Maria Sakkari at the US Open on Monday.

The 38-year-old, who is on a quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, has largely adapted to the unusual circumstances at Flushing Meadows this year.

"I don't feel like I'm super different without a crowd," third-seed Williams said. "I'm super passionate. This is my job. This is what I wake up to do. This is what I train to do 365 days of the year."

