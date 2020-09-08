French Open open to 11,500 fans per day

5370537724001

The French Open will allow a maximum of 11,500 spectators per day to adhere to strict health protocols and curb the spread of COVID-19 when the grand slam begins later this month, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) says.

The French Open, traditionally held in May-June, was postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be held at Roland Garros from September 27-October 11.