French Open open to 11,500 fans per day

By AAP Newswire

The French Open will allow a maximum of 11,500 spectators per day to adhere to strict health protocols and curb the spread of COVID-19 when the grand slam begins later this month, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) says.

The French Open, traditionally held in May-June, was postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be held at Roland Garros from September 27-October 11.

The FFT said a maximum of 5000 spectators per day would be allowed to watch matches at both the Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen showcourts while only 1500 fans would be allowed at the smaller Simonne-Mathieu court.

Seating arrangements would have a gap of one seat on each row and no more than four people can sit side-by-side while wearing masks would be mandatory for anyone over the age of 11.

The qualifying rounds, which begin on September 21, will be held behind closed doors.

The FFT had said in July it planned to allow up to 60 per cent of the usual number of fans.

A record 520,000 spectators attended last year's event, according to organisers.

Rafa Nadal and Ash Barty, who both skipped the US Open in New York due to COVID-19 concerns, are expected to defend their titles at Roland Garros.

