Thompson out of US Open in fourth round

By AAP Newswire

Jordan Thompson has been bundled out of the US Open. - AAP

Jordan Thompson's career-best grand slam run has come to end with a straight-sets fourth-round US Open loss to Croatian Borna Coric.

Thompson bowed out with a 7-5 6-1 6-3 defeat at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

The 26-year-old's departure leaves Alex de Minaur, who plays unseeded Canadian Vasek Pospisil on Tuesday for a place in the quarter-finals, as the last Australian alive in the singles in New York.

Despite the loss, Thompson will head to the French Open starting later this month with renewed belief and $US250,000 richer following his breakout effort.

But a grand slam quarter-final proved a bridge too far for the world No.63.

Coric was backing up from his epic 4-1/2 hour third-round triumph over fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas but showed no signs of fatigue in advancing himself to the last eight of a major for the first time.

After taking a tight opening set, the 27th seed upped the ante to win 13 of 16 games to seize command.

The 23-year-old admitted to choking a little after falling behind love-30 while serving it out, but eventually prevailed after two hours and eight minutes.

Coric will play German fifth seed Alexander Zverev for semi-final berth.

The pair's top half of the draw is wide open following the disqualification of world No.1 Novak Djokovic for accidentally hitting a lineswoman in the throat with a ball.

