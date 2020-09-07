AAP Tennis

Zverev cruises into US Open quarter-finals

By AAP Newswire

German fifth seed Alexander Zverev hurled down 18 aces en route to demolishing Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-2 6-1 in the fourth round of the US Open.

After an early break for the 2-1 lead, the 23-year-old never let his Spanish opponent get a foothold in the match.

He produced 39 winners and dropped just one service game during a ruthless performance.

Davidovich Fokina grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second set but the advantage was shortlived as Zverev broke back before racing away with the set. He sealed it with an ace.

The Spaniard barely had a chance to make an impact on the world number seven's serve, the fastest clocking at 223 kph, just shy of his personal record of 228.5 kph.

Davidovich Fokina, who took a medical time out to treat a foot problem, tried to rattle Zverev by attempting some drop shots but the fleet-footed German moved nimbly around the court.

"I'm in the quarter-finals and that can only be a good thing," said Zverev, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals earlier this year.

"I've been waiting for this moment for six months."

