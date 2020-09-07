AAP Tennis

Djokovic is disqualified from US Open

By AAP Newswire

Djokovic - AAP

1 of 1

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the US Open after hitting a line judge with the ball after a point during his fourth round match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

It was a stunning end to Djokovic's bid for an 18th grand slam title and his 26-0 start to this season.

The top seed had just lost a game to Carreno Busta, to fall behind 6-5 in the first set.

As he walked to the sideline for the changeover, Djokovic smacked a ball behind him.

The ball hit a female line judge, who dropped to her knees at the back of the court.

After a discussion of several minutes with officials on court, Djokovic walked over to shake hands with Carreno Busta, and the default was announced.

There was no question Djokovic did not intend to hit the line judge, and the ball was not hit particularly hard, but it was clear immediately that the woman was hurt, with the Serbian rushing over to check on her condition.

He pleaded his case at length before accepting his fate, collecting his racquets and walking off the court.

The decision will send shockwaves through the sport.

Djokovic won his 17th slam singles title in Australia and was an overwhelming favourite to make it 18 in New York having not lost a match all season.

Latest articles

Sport

Students continue to enjoy Rich River croquet lessons

RICH River Croquet Club has continued to welcome students from Moama Anglican Grammar to its courts in recent weeks. Members have been teaching students the basics of the game and are impressed with just how quickly they’ve managed to pick up the...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Sport briefs | Moama continues to announce re-signings

The Sport Australia Podcast will be available from September 9 across popular digital services including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify, as well as on the Sport Australia website

Brayden May
Sport

Kyabram’s Danny O’Brien named trainer of the season

KYABRAM’S Danny O’Brien has crowned the best season of his racing career with the prestigious Fred Hoysted Medal for Victoria’s most outstanding trainer of the 2019-20 season. It was a season of massive firsts for the...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Thompson flies Aussie flag at US Open

Jordan Thompson is in to the US Open second round for the third time in four years but six other Australians all lost on day one at Flushing Meadows.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Williams’ major dream alive at US Open

Serena Williams is through to the US Open third round but former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza is out, beaten by Tsvetana Pironkova.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Tsitsipas, Djokovic in Open cruise control

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic have cruised into the US Open second round, while Brit Cameron Norrie caused a big upset in the men’s draw.

AAP Newswire