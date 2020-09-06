AAP Tennis

Red-hot Medvedev tames Wolf at US Open

By AAP Newswire

Daniil Medvedev - AAP

1 of 1

Russian-third seed Daniil Medvedev has rolled through the US Open third round by demolishing American JJ Wolf 6-3 6-3 6-2.

Last year's runner-up seized the early momentum, breaking Wolf's serve for a 3-2 lead in the first set in which he committed just two unforced errors in a show of near-flawless play.

Medvedev won the first break point in the second set after a pair of unforced errors from his opponent and appeared totally in control as he fired off eight aces, including one to close out the set.

Wolf matched the hard-hitting Russian's power but a flurry of unforced errors - 41 in the match compared to 10 from Medvedev - proved his undoing.

Back-to-back double faults in the first game of the third set saw a frustrated Wolf kick a tennis ball into the empty stands inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, with spectators barred from the facility due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Medvedev closed out the campaign with four straight points, praising his opponent in an on-court interview after the match.

"I'm sure he's going to be climbing up the rankings," Medvedev said of his Wolf. "I did everything I could for it to be tough (for him)."

He next faces either Marton Fucsovics of Hungary or Frances Tiafoe of the United States in the fourth round.

Latest articles

Virus updates

GV Health treating patient for COVID-19

A person infected with COVID-19 has now been admitted to GV Health for treatment. The news understands the person had already been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the number of active cases in Greater Shepparton remains at five. It is the fifth day in...

Morgan Dyer
News

Former Shepparton vet missing at sea

A former Shepparton Veterinarian is one of 41 crew members missing from a livestock ship that capsized in the East China Sea. Father of one Lukas Orda previously undertook an a yearlong internship at Goulburn Valley Equine Hospital between February...

Morgan Dyer
News

This Father’s Day, Congolese refugee Patrick knows his children are finally safe

As a dad, Patrick Bulambo Lusagila has only one wish: To keep his children safe, always. But “safe” was something he hadn’t felt until just last year. Growing up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, war and terror darkened each waking hour. In 2009...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Thompson flies Aussie flag at US Open

Jordan Thompson is in to the US Open second round for the third time in four years but six other Australians all lost on day one at Flushing Meadows.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Tsitsipas, Djokovic in Open cruise control

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic have cruised into the US Open second round, while Brit Cameron Norrie caused a big upset in the men’s draw.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Williams’ major dream alive at US Open

Serena Williams is through to the US Open third round but former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza is out, beaten by Tsvetana Pironkova.

AAP Newswire