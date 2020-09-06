AAP Tennis

Red-hot Medvedev tames JJ Wolf at US Open

By AAP Newswire

Daniil Medvedev - AAP

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev has rolled through the US Open third round by demolishing American JJ Wolf 6-3 6-3 6-2.

Last year's runner-up seized the early momentum, breaking Wolf's serve for a 3-2 lead in the first set in which he committed just two unforced errors in a show of near-flawless play.

Medvedev won the first break point in the second set after a pair of unforced errors from his opponent and appeared totally in control as he fired off eight aces, including one to close out the set.

Wolf matched the hard-hitting Russian's power but a flurry of unforced errors - 41 in the match compared to 10 from Medvedev - proved his undoing.

Back-to-back double faults in the first game of the third set saw a frustrated Wolf kick a tennis ball into the empty stands inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, with spectators barred from the facility due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Medvedev closed out the campaign with four straight points, praising his opponent in an on-court interview after the match.

"I'm sure he's going to be climbing up the rankings," Medvedev said of his Wolf. "I did everything I could for it to be tough (for him)."

He next faces Frances Tiafoe of the United States in the fourth round.

Tiafoe is the last American man in the singles field after the 22-year-old advanced by beating Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-2 6-3 6-2.

"I'm not satisfied ... I plan to keep going," the 82nd-ranked Tiafoe said.

The only other time he made it past the third round in 17 grand slam appearances was when he got to the quarter-finals at the 2019 Australian Open.

He met his last-16 rival in the first round of the Australian Open in January, with Medvedev winning.

