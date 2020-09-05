Djokovic slams quarantine rules at US Open

Novak Djokovic has hit out at what he believes are "inconsistencies" in decision making and rule enforcement at the US Open regarding quarantines.

He believes the new Professional Tennis Player Association was formed to deal with precisely these kind of issues.

The world No.1, together with Vasek Pospisil, has led a movement to create a new player association, independent of the ATP, that would solely represent the interests of the players.

Djokovic is unhappy with how the USTA has handled the two COVID-19 cases that have occurred in the New York "bubble".

Guido Pella and Hugo Dellien, were withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open last week when their physiotherapist tested positive for the virus.

The decision was taken based on protocols communicated to the players in documents before they made the trip to New York.

But Djokovic and his peers later said they received different information from the USTA's medical advisor, who told them players would only be removed from a tournament if they were sharing a room with a team member that tested positive.

Pella and Dellien finished their 14-day quarantine period a day before the US Open started and both lost their first round matches.

The second positive test belonged to French player Benoit Paire, who had to withdraw on the eve of the US Open.

A group of seven players were found to have had close contact with Paire, but unlike Dellien and Pella, were not automatically removed from the US Open draw.

Instead, they signed new waivers that bound them to amended protocols and restricted their access to all common areas.

On Friday, Adrian Mannarino, one of the players from Paire's contact group, was temporarily barred from contesting his third round match against Alexander Zverev.

After lengthy negotiations between the USTA and the New York State Department of Health, Mannarino was allowed to compete and the match took place nearly three hours later than originally scheduled.

"I'm not happy with the way this situation with the French players was managed," Djokovic said on Friday.

"Benoit is quarantined, he's out of the tournament, and then all the other guys they were close to him during this time, they were allowed to play.

"So a lot of inconsistencies."

Players from the contact group that have already lost in the tournament received new orders on Friday to stay quarantined in their rooms until September 11.

They had previously been told by the USTA that they could still go on site to practice while still following the amended stricter protocols.

Djokovic also queried the loose bubble protocols that have placed the players in a tournament hotel that is open to the public, and has hosted multiple weddings during the period of their stay.