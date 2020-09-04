AAP Tennis

Tiafoe ends Millman’s US Open campaign

By AAP Newswire

John Millman - AAP

John Millman has lost a brutal second-round baseline slugfest to bow out of the US Open in New York.

Australia's 2018 quarter-finalist was unable to convert a two-sets-to-one lead on Friday, going down 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 1-6 6-3 6-3 to talented young American Frances Tiafoe.

Millman's exit leaves Alex de Minaur, Jordan Thompson and Chris O'Connell - who plays Russian Daniil Medvedev later on day four - to fly the Australian flag in the singles.

