AAP Tennis

Second seed Thiem eases past India’s Nagal

By AAP Newswire

Thiem - AAP

1 of 1

Second seed Dominic Thiem celebrated his 27th birthday with a commanding 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory over India's Sumit Nagal on Thursday to move into the third round of the US Open.

Austrian Thiem, seeking his maiden grand slam title, won an overwhelming 74 per cent of his first serve points and fired seven aces past the inexperienced Nagal, breaking him seven times in the two-hour contest.

On Tuesday Nagal became the first Indian in seven years to win a singles match at Flushing Meadows but the 23-year-old showed only flashes of brilliance in a one-sided clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Up next for Thiem, who was runner-up at the Australian Open this year, is 2014 champion Marin Cilic of Croatia who beat Slovakia's Norbert Gombos 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-5.

Spanish eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut survived a difficult second-round match against Serbian youngster Miomir Kecmanovic with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory.

Bautista Agut, who could potentially play Australia's Alex de Minaur in the fourth round, squandered 14 break point opportunities but held his nerve in crucial moments to seal victory in just over two-and-a-half hours.

Kecmanovic, making his second consecutive second-round appearance at Flushing Meadows, stepped up the pressure on Bautista Agut's serve in the second set to force an unlikely break at 5-3 and he went on to level the match.

Bautista Agut looked largely untroubled over the next two sets, however, as he patiently carved out two breaks of serve to book a place in the third round for the first time in three years.

The world No.11 Bautista Agut has now won five of his six matches since the tour's resumption after the COVID-19 shutdown, reaching the semi-finals at the Western & Southern Open last week where he pushed eventual champion Novak Djokovic to a final-set tiebreak.

He will next face Vasek Pospisil who beat fellow Canadian Milos Raonic 6-7 (7-1) 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Latest articles

National

Murray-Darling authority to be overhauled

The Murray-Darling Basin Authority is reportedly set to undergo a major overhaul, with its enforcement powers to go and water buybacks to be axed.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld’s demands a ‘tall order’: NSW premier

NSW has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19, while Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the border-related demands of her Queensland counterpart are excessive.

AAP Newswire
National

NT election final vote count expected

The Northern Territory Electoral Commission plans to finalise the count of election ballots on Friday, following the deadline for receipt of postal votes.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Tsitsipas, Djokovic in Open cruise control

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic have cruised into the US Open second round, while Brit Cameron Norrie caused a big upset in the men’s draw.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Thompson flies Aussie flag at US Open

Jordan Thompson is in to the US Open second round for the third time in four years but six other Australians all lost on day one at Flushing Meadows.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Pliskova, Kvitova progress at US Open

Top seed Karolina Pliskova and fellow Czech Petra Kvitova have wasted little time moving into the US Open second round in New York.

AAP Newswire