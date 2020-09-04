Medvedev ends Aussie battler’s US Open

Australian battler Christopher O'Connell's US Open campaign is over.

O'Connell, who made a dream Flushing Meadows debut by beating Serbian Laslo Djere, bowed out 6-3 6-2 6-4 to Daniil Medvedev in the second round on Thursday.

The Russian No.3 seed, beaten by Rafael Nadal in last year's classic final, broke 116th-ranked O'Connell four times while giving him nothing on serve under a closed roof at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

O'Connell, who cleaned boats in Sydney to make ends meet, took a lengthy medical time-out to have a trainer work on a back strain at 4-1 in the second set.

The 26-year-old dug in admirably in the final set, forcing two break points from the Russian but Medvedev saved them and sealed the match with a big serve.

Medvedev next faces young American J.J. Wolf for a place in the last 16.

After his tenacious first-round effort, Andy Murray suffered a straight-sets defeat to a near-flawless Felix Auger-Aliassime to exit the Open.

The Scot, who rallied from two sets down to overcome Yoshihito Nishioka, was unable to replicate that battling performance as he fell to the 15th-seeded Auger-Aliassime 6-2 6-3 6-4.

The 20-year-old Canadian showed no mercy against Murray, firing 52 winners, including 24 aces, and faced zero break points on his own serve to advance.

"It's an amazing feeling. I wish the fans were here," said Auger-Aliassime. "Life is funny, I came here as a kid in 2011 and it's crazy that nine years later I'm here getting the win.

Murray, 33, the 2012 US Open champion and three-time grand slam winner, was playing his first singles draw at a major since the 2019 Australian Open, and his first since undergoing hip resurfacing surgery.

Earlier, Dominic Thiem celebrated his 27th birthday with a commanding 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory over India's Sumit Nagal.

No.2 seed Thiem, seeking his maiden grand slam title, won an overwhelming 74 per cent of his first serve points and fired seven aces past the inexperienced Nagal, breaking him seven times in the two-hour contest.

Up next for Thiem, who was runner-up at the Australian Open this year, is 2014 champion Marin Cilic of Croatia who beat Slovakia's Norbert Gombos 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-5.

Spanish eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut survived a difficult second-round match against Serbian youngster Miomir Kecmanovic with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory.

Bautista Agut, who could potentially play Australia's Alex de Minaur in the fourth round, squandered 14 break-point opportunities but held his nerve in crucial moments to seal victory in just over two-and-a-half hours.

Kecmanovic, making his second consecutive second-round appearance at Flushing Meadows, stepped up the pressure on Bautista Agut's serve in the second set to force an unlikely break at 5-3 and he went on to level the match.

Bautista Agut looked largely untroubled over the next two sets, however, as he patiently carved out two breaks of serve to book a place in the third round for the first time in three years.

He will next face Vasek Pospisil who beat fellow Canadian Milos Raonic 6-7 (7-1) 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.