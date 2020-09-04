AAP Tennis

Williams’ major dream alive at US Open

By AAP Newswire

Tsvetana Pironkova - AAP

1 of 1

Serena Williams' quest for an elusive 24th major championship continued with a 6-2 6-4 win over Margarita Gasparyan to advance to the third round of the US Open.

Williams improved her career record to 20-0 in the second round at Flushing Meadows on Thursday and will play Sloane Stephens in the next round.

Wearing crowns on her sneakers, Williams had 27 winners and seven aces to put away Gasparyan.

Williams has won 23 grand slam singles titles, the most in the professional era and one shy of Margaret Court's mark of 24.

She's won the US Open six times and finished runner-up each of the last two years. Her opening win was her 102nd in the tournament, breaking a tie with Chris Evert for most in the professional era, which started in 1968.

But with the field decimated by withdrawals including that of world No.1 Ashleigh Barty, and coupled with the shock defeat suffered by top-seed Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday, Williams has an increasingly clear run to a seventh Flushing Meadows crown.

Stephens beat Olga Govortsova 6-2 6-2 to advance.

"I'm just happy to get through and try to focus on the next round," said Williams.

"Sloane is such a good player, she plays so smooth. She looks like she is not taking a lot of energy and then suddenly bam! Five winners."

Earlier, unseeded Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova knocked out former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza.

The 32-year-old, who gave birth to a son in April 2018 and is playing in her 12th Open but her first tournament since Wimbledon in 2017, prevailed 7-5 6-3 over the Spanish 10th seed.

Pironkova has no world ranking because of her lay-off, but she was a 2010 Wimbledon semi-finalist, and the victory was her 22nd against a top-20 player.

"Before it was almost like a life and death situation for me to win a match. Right now it's not really like that. It's enjoyment to be on the court.

"I was moving well and hitting the ball well. Why not win?"

Also out is no.9 seed Johanna Konta, beaten 2-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 by world No.77 Sorana Cirstea.

Konta, a quarter-finalist in New York last year, battled for two hours and 50 minutes against Cirstea, who claimed her first top-20 victory since May 2019, to book a third round meeting with Karolina Muchova.

Cirstea punished Konta's second serve throughout the match, limiting her opponent to just a 34 per cent success rate on that shot. The 30-year-old Romanian fired eight aces and was an impressive 13/16 at the net.

"Surprised? No. Frustrated? Obviously," said the 29-year-old Konta when discussing her upset.

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin advanced to the third round by beating unseeded Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3.

Madison Keys once again wasted no time on court, defeating Spain's Aliona Bolsova 6-2 6-1 in less than an hour.

Keys, runner-up in 2017 and a semi-finalist in 2018, defeated Timea Babos in 55 minutes on Tuesday.

Amanda Anisimova won a match-up of American teenagers, rallying past wild card Katrina Scott 4-6 6-4 6-1.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton cafes, pubs and restaurants offering takeaway

With COVID-19 restrictions forcing venues to comply with stage three restrictions, below is a list of Shepparton and district eateries that will be open for takeaway: Aloi Thai, Shepparton Opening hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 5 pm to...

Shepparton News
News

Drum brings down the hammer on NSW Nationals

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum has launched a strong attack on his NSW National Party colleagues for failing to resolve the cross border issues for agricultural workers. The New South Wales coalition government has refused to modify...

Geoff Adams
News

This Father’s Day, Congolese refugee Patrick knows his children are finally safe

As a dad, Patrick Bulambo Lusagila has only one wish: To keep his children safe, always. But “safe” was something he hadn’t felt until just last year. Growing up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, war and terror darkened each waking hour. In 2009...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Tsitsipas, Djokovic in Open cruise control

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic have cruised into the US Open second round, while Brit Cameron Norrie caused a big upset in the men’s draw.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Thompson flies Aussie flag at US Open

Jordan Thompson is in to the US Open second round for the third time in four years but six other Australians all lost on day one at Flushing Meadows.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Pliskova, Kvitova progress at US Open

Top seed Karolina Pliskova and fellow Czech Petra Kvitova have wasted little time moving into the US Open second round in New York.

AAP Newswire