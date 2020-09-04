Mum’s the word as Pironkova beats Muguruza

Unseeded Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova has stunned former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza in the second round of the US Open.

The 32-year-old, who gave birth to a son in April 2018 and is playing in her 12th Open but her first tournament since Wimbledon in 2017, prevailed 7-5 6-3 over the Spanish 10th seed.

Pironkova has no world ranking because of her lay-off, but she was a 2010 Wimbledon semi-finalist, and the victory was her 22nd against a top-20 player.

"If you make a good schedule and have the right motivation, you can combine the two things, motherhood and being a professional tennis player," Pironkova said.

"It takes a lot of work but, you know, everything takes work."

"It's just great to be playing without that extra pressure I had on myself before," she said.

"Before it was almost like a life and death situation for me to win a match. Right now it's not really like that. It's enjoyment to be on the court.

"I was moving well and hitting the ball well. Why not win?"

Joining Muguruza on the way out is no.9 seed Johanna Konta, who was beaten 2-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 by world No.77 Sorana Cirstea.

Konta, a quarter-finalist in New York last year, battled for two hours and 50 minutes against Cirstea, who claimed her first top-20 victory since May 2019, to book a third round meeting with Karolina Muchova.

Cirstea punished Konta's second serve throughout the match, limiting her opponent to just a 34 per cent success rate on that shot. The 30-year-old Romanian fired eight aces and was an impressive 13/16 at the net.

"Surprised? No. Frustrated? Obviously," said the 29-year-old Konta when discussing her upset.

"I think what we've seen time and time again in every tournament is that these are the best players in the world, so on any given day they can play incredible tennis."

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin advanced to the third round by beating unseeded Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3.

Amanda Anisimova won a match-up of American teenagers, rallying past wild card Katrina Scott 4-6 6-4 6-1.