AAP Tennis

De Minaur edges into US Open third round

By AAP Newswire

Demon - AAP

1 of 1

Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur has battled through to the third round of the US Open after outlasting French veteran Richard Gasquet 6-4 6-3 6-7 (8-6) 7-5.

De Minuar looked to be cruising to victory when he raced into a two-set lead and held three match points in the third, only for Gasquet to drag himself off the canvas to win the last five points of the tiebreak.

The sweet-swinging 2013 semi-finalist then raced into a 3-0 lead in the fourth set following an early break of the 21st-seeded de Minaur.

But the fleet-footed Sydneysider showed all his renowned fighting qualities to level the set in sweltering conditions in New York and then broke the former world No.7 to win an entertaining three-hour encounter.

De Minaur, who reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows last year, will now face giant Russian 11th-seed Russian Karen Khachanov.

Khachanov booked his third round spot with a 6-3 6-4 6-1 win over compatriot Andrey Kuznetsov.

Latest articles

Virus updates

No new active COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton for fourth day in a row

Greater Shepparton has recorded no new active COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row. There are currently five active cases in the region. GV Health is continuing to undertake contact tracing and monitoring of current active cases in Shepparton...

Charmayne Allison
Virus updates

Drugs and $11K found in car | Daily breaches

Victoria Police issued a total of 129 fines in the past 24 hours to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including: 18 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons 10 at vehicle...

McPherson Media Group
News

Greater Shepparton’s active COVID-19 cases now at five

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton is continuing to drop, now sitting at just five - a decrease of four from Monday.

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Tsitsipas, Djokovic in Open cruise control

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic have cruised into the US Open second round, while Brit Cameron Norrie caused a big upset in the men’s draw.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Thompson flies Aussie flag at US Open

Jordan Thompson is in to the US Open second round for the third time in four years but six other Australians all lost on day one at Flushing Meadows.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Pliskova, Kvitova progress at US Open

Top seed Karolina Pliskova and fellow Czech Petra Kvitova have wasted little time moving into the US Open second round in New York.

AAP Newswire