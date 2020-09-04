De Minaur edges into US Open third round

AAP Tennis
De Minaur edges into US Open third roundBy AAP Newswire
Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur has battled through to the third round of the US Open after outlasting French veteran Richard Gasquet 6-4 6-3 6-7 (8-6) 7-5.
De Minuar looked to be cruising to victory when he raced into a two-set lead and held three match points in the third, only for Gasquet to drag himself off the canvas to win the last five points of the tiebreak.
The sweet-swinging 2013 semi-finalist then raced into a 3-0 lead in the fourth set following an early break of the 21st-seeded de Minaur.
But the fleet-footed Sydneysider showed all his renowned fighting qualities to level the set in sweltering conditions in New York and then broke the former world No.7 to win an entertaining three-hour encounter.
De Minaur, who reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows last year, will now face giant Russian 11th-seed Russian Karen Khachanov.
Khachanov booked his third round spot with a 6-3 6-4 6-1 win over compatriot Andrey Kuznetsov.