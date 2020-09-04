De Minaur edges into US Open third round

5370537724001

Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur has battled through to the third round of the US Open after outlasting French veteran Richard Gasquet 6-4 6-3 6-7 (8-6) 7-5.

De Minuar looked to be cruising to victory when he raced into a two-set lead and held three match points in the third, only for Gasquet to drag himself off the canvas to win the last five points of the tiebreak.