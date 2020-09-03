Aussie Thompson into US Open third round

AAP Tennis
Aussie Thompson into US Open third roundBy AAP Newswire
Australian Davis Cup star Jordan Thompson has progressed to the third round of the US Open for the first time.
Thompson overcame a third-set blip to beat Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 6-1 6-4 3-6 6-3 on Thursday to match his career-best grand slam run from the French Open in 2017.
The 26-year-old Sydneysider next plays either Mikhail Kukushkin or 13th seed Christian Garin on Saturday with the chance to reach the second week in New York.