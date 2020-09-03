No Kooyong Classic tennis in 2021

AAP Tennis

COVID-19 has claimed its first victim of the Australian summer of tennis, with the 2021 Kooyong Classic cancelled.

Traditionally played the week before the Australian Open, the three-day exhibition event has been a fixture on the calendar since 1988 when the season-opening grand slam was first moved to Melbourne Park.

Officials say it will return in 2022 with an extended clubhouse and other increased facilities to allow for more spectators at the iconic venue.

"We are disappointed that the AgBioEn Kooyong Classic will take a break in 2021 but we really feel that this is the right thing to do," said Kooyong club president Peter Carew.

"Our number one priority is the safety of players, spectators, our sponsors and the KLTC staff.

"At this stage there are so many unknowns but we hope, like all Australians, that we can beat COVID-19 as soon as possible.

"There is also the uncertainty around the Australian Open and how other events around it will be presented which adds other complexities in planning."

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley remains confident the Melbourne major will still go ahead, even with fans in an ideal scenario, as planned from January 18-31.

