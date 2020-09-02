AAP Tennis

De Minaur into US Open second round

By AAP Newswire

Alex de Minaur - AAP

1 of 1

Alex de Minaur is up and running at the US Open, safely into the second round following a straight-sets win over Slovakian Andrej Martin.

The Australian No.1 was too classy in all departments for Martin, and chiefly too fast around the court as he sped to a 6-4 6-3 7-5 victory in just over two hours on Wednesday.

Contesting his first grand-slam match since reaching the fourth round in New York last year, de Minaur displayed no signs of competitive rust.

He broke Martin's serve seven times, often with clean return winners using his sizzling speed of foot to change the point of direction, and was broken only twice.

Australia's 21st seed next faces Richard Gasquet on Friday after the veteran Frenchman eliminated 41-year-old Croatian Ivo Karlovic 7-6 (7-0) 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 in his opener.

Fellow Australian Chris O'Connell is also through to the second round after a 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 win over Serbian Laslo Djere on his Flushing Meadows debut.

O'Connell will play either Russia's third seed and 2019 runner-up Daniil Medvedev or Argentine Federico Delbonis on Friday for a place in the third round for the first time at a major.

John Millman, a quarter-finalist two years ago, and James Duckworth were also in action on day two.

Latest articles

News

Elderly victim extremely scared following violent Shepparton assault and robbery

A 75-year-old man who was assaulted and robbed in Shepparton on Saturday is said to be extremely scared for his safety, a court has heard.

Liz Mellino
News

Congupna author’s new book reveals the real Hendrix

A revealing moment is contained in a conversation with Ian — who wrote the poignant 1975 folk hit “At Seventeen”

John Lewis
News

Shepparton man arrested following spate of Kyabram burglaries

A Shepparton man was arrested following a series of alleged burglaries in Kyabram. The 38-year-old man was arrested by police on August 29 following the three alleged incidents. Police allege the man broke into a local sporting club, a commercial...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Tsitsipas, Djokovic in Open cruise control

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic have cruised into the US Open second round, while Brit Cameron Norrie caused a big upset in the men’s draw.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Thompson flies Aussie flag at US Open

Jordan Thompson is in to the US Open second round for the third time in four years but six other Australians all lost on day one at Flushing Meadows.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

De Minaur faces tall order at US Open

Alex de Minaur leads the Australian charge at the US Open and will face world No.95 Andrej Martin from Slovakia in the first round.

AAP Newswire