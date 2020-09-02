AAP Tennis

Thiem through in US Open as Munar retires

By AAP Newswire

Jaume Munar - AAP

1 of 1

Austrian second seed Dominic Thiem has advanced to the second round of the US Open as Spaniard Jaume Munar retired after dropping the first two sets.

Thiem, who reached his third grand slam final at this year's Australian Open where he lost to Novak Djokovic, was leading 7-6(6) 6-3 when Munar ended the match.

Munar came back from 5-3 down in the opener to pull ahead but Thiem held to love to force a tiebreak which he went on to secure on his second set point when he fired down an ace.

After Munar held serve to level the second set at 3-3, Thiem stepped up his game and won 12 of the next 16 points to seize control before the Spaniard retired after one hour and 55 minutes.

Up next for Thiem will be India's Sumit Nagal, who beat Bradley Klahn 6-1 6-3 3-6 6-1.

Latest articles

Sport

Football news | State league exports, locals to head north

The 2018 Shepparton premiership winner also collected four clearances and four inside 50s in a best afield effort that continues his terrific season

Aydin Payne
Sport

Wade to return as Blues’ A grade coach

Tongala has locked down its A-grade netball coach for next year, with Paige Wade again to take the helm. The Blues announced their decision late last week to reappoint Wade, who was given the role for the cancelled 2020 Murray Netball League season...

Andrew Johnston
Sport

AFL exports | Wines, Rockliff lead Port Adelaide to big win

Two standout performances from Echuca’s Ollie Wines and Benalla’s Tom Rockliff highlighted a big weekend of action for the region’s AFL exports. Wines and Rockliff were Port Adelaide’s best players in the Power’s dominant 11.7 (73) to 7.5 (47)...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Tsitsipas, Djokovic in Open cruise control

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic have cruised into the US Open second round, while Brit Cameron Norrie caused a big upset in the men’s draw.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Thompson flies Aussie flag at US Open

Jordan Thompson is in to the US Open second round for the third time in four years but six other Australians all lost on day one at Flushing Meadows.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Djokovic wins to equal Masters 1000 record

Novak Djokovic has won a record-equalling 35th Masters title with victory at the Western & Southern Open while Australian Alex de Minaur won the doubles.

AAP Newswire